Sheriff: Man diagnosed with dementia missing from Sycamore Township

E.C. Rash, 79, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2021. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Sycamore Township man who's been missing for nearly a month.

E.C. Rash, 79, was last seen on Dec. 8 at about 9:55 a.m. in the area of Grooms Road near the Blue Ash Sports Complex, according to a news release. His family reported him missing on Tuesday.

Officials said Rash drives a light gray 2005 Ford Freestar bearing Ohio license plate FRK3562. Anyone who sees this vehicle on the road is urged to call 911 and report its location.

Rash is diagnosed with dementia and pancreatic cancer and is possibly without his medication, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Rash's whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513-851-6000.

