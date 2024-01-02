Sheriff: Man dies after 'medical emergency' at Gibson County jail

A man housed at the Gibson County jail has died after what law enforcement is calling a "sudden medical emergency that occurred in front of corrections officers."

According to a news release from Sheriff Bruce Vanoven, dispatchers fielded a call from the jail around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The release doesn't provide any details of what happened, only stating that the man required immediate CPR from officers who were standing nearby.

The Princeton Fire Department and other emergency personnel eventually responded to the scene, and the man was taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man hasn't been publicly identified. Indiana State Police will conduct an investigation into the death, and the Gibson County Coroner's office will schedule an autopsy.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Sheriff: Man dies after 'medical emergency' at Southern Indiana jail