A man was found fatally shot on Vine Steet in Elmwood Place on Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Ross Hudson, 36, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head at approximately 1:30 a.m., investigators said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been reported. Investigators have released no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about Hudson's death is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Man found fatally shot in Elmwood Place