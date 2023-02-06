Sheriff: Man hangs self in Middle Georgia jail after traffic stop for drug, other charges

A man who had been arrested Friday night by sheriff’s deputies in Twiggs County for alleged drug possession and other charges was said to have hanged himself in a cell at the Jeffersonville jail Sunday afternoon.

Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum on Monday said in a statement sent to news outlets that the inmate, Jessie Woodard, 37, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at about 3:30 p.m. after having “manufactured a device to hang himself.”

Woodard was later pronounced dead at a Macon hospital.

Mitchum told The Telegraph that Woodard, originally from Tennessee but living in eastern Bibb County, had outstanding warrants for unspecified crimes in neighboring Bibb and Houston counties.

The sheriff said Woodard was driving in an area on the north side of Dry Branch near Georgia Highway 57 and Big Oak Road when he was pulled over late Friday. He was charged with, among other allegations, misdemeanor marijuana possession and attempting to elude the police.