Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama

Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple.

Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside.

Deputies said Butler held the couple up at gunpoint and forced them into their home, tied them up and stole several things from inside the house.

Investigators said Butler then forced the couple into their vehicle and told them to drive toward the interstate.

On the way to the interstate, deputies said the woman convinced Butler to stop at a gas station, telling him that she needed to secure the things he stole from the house in the back seat.

When they got to the gas station, the woman ran inside and called 911.

That was when deputies said Butler drove off with the man still inside the car, and he attempted to shoot the man still tied up in the passenger seat.

Investigators said Butler attempted to shoot the man three times, but the gun never went off each time.

Deputies said Butler then pistol-whipped the man, left him and drove off.

Butler was eventually caught in Alabama.

“Before entering Coweta County, Butler was in Fulton County where it is believed he committed multiple crimes, including shooting a homeowner,” the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Butler is believed to have committed crimes in Alabama both before arriving in Coweta County and after leaving.”

The man who was pistol-whipped was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Butler has been charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

