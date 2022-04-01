Sheriff: Man killed by deputies in exchange of gunfire

Apr. 1—A suspect was killed following an apparent exchange of gunfire with deputies in the South Valley Friday morning, according to Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

Gonzales said about four deputies fired their weapons. No deputies were injured.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that at least one deputy was involved in a shooting near Arenal and La Vega SW. At that point it said no one was in custody and the SWAT team was responding.

Around 10:45 a.m. BCSO said there is no longer an ongoing threat.

"One suspect is deceased on the scene," BCSO said.

