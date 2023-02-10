Redding man leads authorities on chase, swims across Sacramento River before being arrested

A man wanted for questioning about an armed robbery that occurred in Redding led authorities on a chase through the backyards of homes before he swam across the Sacramento River to Anderson River Park where he was finally arrested Wednesday, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, of Redding, was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, resisting arrest and vehicle theft, authorities said.

Earlier Wednesday, Oyarzo was in the area of Mountain View Drive off Dersch Road where he was seen by a deputy going to a parked vehicle before getting in and driving north to the end of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Oyarzo continued driving through the neighborhood, taking his vehicle through four backyards before it broke down in the backyard of a vacant house, investigators said.

Neighbors then reported seeing Oyarzo running through their yards, and he also allegedly stole a motorcycle from a backyard before a California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted him running south toward the Sacramento River.

Oyarzo got into the water and swam across the river to Anderson River Park.

With the help of Anderson police, law enforcement officers found Oyarzo, but he immediately climbed up a tree. He was up in the tree for a short time before he climbed down and officers arrested him, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s K9 Ace helped in the arrest.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding man leads authorities on chase, swims across Sacramento River