Sheriff: Man on parole for 1996 murder accused in triple-homicide near Red Springs

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old man who was on parole for a murder charge is now in custody after four people were shot Tuesday outside of Red Springs, according to our partners at WTVD.

Three of the victims were killed, and a fourth victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, WTVD reported. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon near Samuel Drive in Red Springs, which is northeast of Lumberton.

Corey Leak was arrested, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, and he’s facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other charges.

According to court records, Leak was convicted of murder in 1996 and was sentenced to life in prison. He was released from prison in October 2020 and was on active parole.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office played a portion of the 911 call that was made following the shootings. One person is heard frantically screaming before telling the dispatcher what happened. Much of the call was difficult to understand during the conference.

Wilkins said Leak was captured thanks to a witness who spotted Leak following a post on the sheriff’s office’s social media pages.

During the news conference, Wilkins said the crime “has basically taken away a family.” One woman and two men were killed. The deceased victims were identified as Donald Williams, Sierra Nicole Wherry, and James Elijah Beauregard. The fourth victim was identified as Equilla Biggs-Williams.

Wilkins said the suspect was a relative of Biggs-Williams, and that she had been letting Leak stay at their home to keep him from being homeless.

