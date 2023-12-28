Sheriff: Man with ‘test drive’ tag leads Ga. deputies on chase on Christmas Eve

A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a chase in a car with a ‘test drive’ tag.

Coweta officials said around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Ford Focus with a ‘test drive’ tag with no dates on numbers displayed on the back of the car.

Deputies said as they pulled behind the car, the driver, later identified as Darius Herring, 43, made a U-turn in the driveway of a home on Welcome Arnco Road and started driving in the opposite direction.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Ford Focus reached 80 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, speeding between several roads before pulling into a driveway and running away.

Coweta authorities said, they discharged their Taser twice, but Herring got back up and continued running into the woods.

Herring reportedly fell on the ground after tripping up over his feet in the bushes. The sheriff’s office said Herring bit one of the deputies while being restrained. The suspect was then placed in handcuffs.

As deputies searched Herring, they reportedly found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine, Adderall, glass bulb pipe containing white and black burnt residue. Deputies said the bag of meth weighed 8 grams.

Herring was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Detention Center.

He’s charged with the following:

Simple Battery, Possession of Schedule ½ Narcotic with intent to distribute

Possession and use of drug-related objects

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Failure to maintain lanes

Improper turn

Display of license plate

Speeding

Fleeing/ attempting to elude

Stop sign violation (failure to yield)

Reckless driving

Drugs not in original container

Here are some of the (relatively) SFW license plate requests that got rejected in 2023, according to the DMV.

