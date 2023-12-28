Sheriff: Man with ‘test drive’ tag leads Ga. deputies on chase on Christmas Eve

Coweta officials said around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Ford Focus with a ‘test drive’ tag with no dates on numbers displayed on the back of the car.
Deputies said as they pulled behind the car, the driver, later identified as Darius Herring, 43, made a U-turn in the driveway of a home on Welcome Arnco Road and started driving in the opposite direction.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Ford Focus reached 80 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, speeding between several roads before pulling into a driveway and running away.
Coweta authorities said, they discharged their Taser twice, but Herring got back up and continued running into the woods.
Herring reportedly fell on the ground after tripping up over his feet in the bushes. The sheriff’s office said Herring bit one of the deputies while being restrained. The suspect was then placed in handcuffs.
As deputies searched Herring, they reportedly found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine, Adderall, glass bulb pipe containing white and black burnt residue. Deputies said the bag of meth weighed 8 grams.
