Standoff in Florida with triple-slaying suspect; child safe

This photo provided by Bibb County Sheriff's Office shows Caesar Crockett Jr. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says officials are looking for Crockett Jr. He's accused of getting into a fight with his child's mother Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Macon, Ga. During the fight, the sheriff's office says he pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida state troopers were in a standoff Wednesday afternoon with a Georgia man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child's mother's family, and then leaving with the child, authorities said.

The 2-year-old boy was recovered safely, but Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. remained in his vehicle in a standoff with law enforcement near Tampa, officials said Wednesday.

Crockett, 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. His vehicle was spotted on Interstate 75 near Tampa, which led to a police chase onto Interstate 4, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Crockett eventually crashed near the interchange between the two highways, FHP said.

Crockett left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child's mother Tuesday night in Macon, Georgia. During the fight, authorities said Caesar Crockett pulled out a gun and fatally shot the woman's mother, stepfather and sister.