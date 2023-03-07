Sheriff: Man wanted in connection to deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting captured in Clayton County

A fourth suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shootout on the 17th Street Bridge is now in custody after deputies arrested him in Clayton County.

The sheriff’s office arrested Derodney Russell and a juvenile suspect on Sunday in regards to a stolen vehicle at a Shell gas station off Flint River Road. They later learned Russell was wanted for murder in Fulton County.

Court documents confirm that a grand jury has indicted Russell in violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act on multiple charges from the Nov. 26 shooting on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station.

Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed in the shooting. Atlanta police have previously said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.

The indictment alleges Russell is a member of the Fast Money Killers gang. He faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault among other charges.

Atlanta police previously announced on Dec. 7 the arrest of a 15-year-old and 16-year-old on two counts of murder, aggravated assault and gang charges.

A week later, a third suspect, a 16-year-old from Clayton County, was also arrested. Police said the teen was charged with being a party to murder and aggravated assault, along with gang charges.

The teen suspects have not been identified because they are juveniles.

