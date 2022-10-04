Sheriff: Man wanted for robbing Harlingen convenience store

Oct. 4—The Cameron County Sheriff's Department continues to seek the public's help in identifying a man accused of holding a store clerk at knife point and making off with hundreds of dollars in cash and the clerk's cellphone.

Authorities said the man scoped out Cano's Convenience Store on Teege Road in Harlingen before walking into the store, wearing a bandana over his face to "commit the robbery."

The robbery occurred at 3:17 p.m. Sunday.

According to the store clerk, the suspect grabbed her by the arm and held a knife to her neck, the sheriff's department said in a press release. The assailant then forced her to walk to the cash register and open it, taking hundreds of dollars.

The assailant then ran out of the store, getting into a gray vehicle and sped off toward the expressway, the press release said.

Deputies were able to get surveillance video footage from the store showing the suspect walking into the store to possibly "scope out the business," before committing the robbery, the press release stated.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 40 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches and weighed about 170 pounds. He has a light complexion with white spots on his hands. He has gray hair and a gray goatee beard. He was last seen driving a light gray, older four-door car with no front license plate.

Authorities said the man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public if seen.

The sheriff's department urges anyone with information to call (956) 544-0860 or Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.