Sheriff: Man's intoxicated target practice kills neighbor

·1 min read

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.

She died in her home with her children nearby unhurt, family members told news outlets.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was charged several hours later with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, Cherokee County deputies said. He remained in jail Tuesday and records did not show if he had a lawyer.

Tate worried about gunfire near her home for months, family members said. Lucas lived behind Tate in the neighborhood of about 30 homes clustered fairly close together, they said.

“It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity of so many other homes in a neighborhood,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

If convicted, Lucas faces up to five years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge and up to two years on the misdemeanor shooting under the influence charge.

Recommended Stories

  • Wichita man turns himself in after fatal shooting at Derby party, police say

    He is the only person wanted in the shooting. Police have also identified the victim.

  • Teen electrocuted after touching downed power line she mistook for stick, MI cops say

    The girl and a friend were walking in the backyard and they thought they smelled a bonfire, officials said.

  • Former Westwood College students get federal debt canceled

    Any federal student loans used to attend the for-profit Westwood College from 2002 through 2015 will be canceled after federal officials found that the school greatly exaggerated the job prospects of its graduates, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The action will automatically erase $1.5 billion in federal student debt for 79,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct college, according to the Education Department. It adds to the administration’s mounting effort to cancel federal loans for students who were defrauded by their colleges — more than $14 billion has been erased so far — and it follows President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans.

  • Central Florida Republican office vandalized, police say

    A local GOP office in Central Florida was vandalized over the weekend, the perpetrator referring to members as fascists in spray paint on a front window.

  • Saudi Arabia seeks extradition from Lebanon of man who threatened embassy

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari said the kingdom is seeking the arrest and extradition from Lebanon of a Saudi man who threatened the kingdom's embassy in Beirut last week. "We call upon the competent Lebanese authorities to undertake the necessary legal procedures regarding the terrorist threats," Bukhari said following a meeting with Lebanon's interior minister. Lebanese and Saudi authorities say the person behind the recorded threats was a Saudi man named Ali Hashem.

  • Shock as 12-year-old allegedly shoots classmate in Oakland school

    Victim described as in stable condition and alleged shooter held in California city that has seen six gun deaths in recent days

  • Commonwealth Attorneys Association expels prosecutor facing misconduct allegations

    The Association does not have the ability to formally discipline attorneys and the decision only applies to membership in the Association.

  • Murder trial begins for former Newport News officer who shot man in his own living room

    A jury trial began Monday in the case of a former Newport News police officer charged in the 2019 fatal shooting of a man in his own living room as police sought to arrest him on a misdemeanor charge of abusing the city’s 911 system. Former Police Sgt. Albin Trevor Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 43-year-old Henry “Hank” Berry III in his Oyster Point townhome. ...

  • ‘Traitor’ Ukrainian MP who supported Russian invasion is ‘assassinated’

    A former Ukrainian MP who collaborated with Russian occupying forces has been shot dead in his home, marking the fifth apparent assassination by partisans in the region.

  • Hikers Airlifted From Florida's Big Cypress Preserve

    Two hikers were rescued from the Big Cypress Preserve in Florida on Friday, August 26, after one suffered a medical emergency during a storm, according the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.Due to the severe weather, aircrews could not respond to the hikers, and a ground search was launched with assistance from the National Park Service, the office said.After the weather cleared, Collier County Sheriff’s Office Air Rescue 1 were deployed, and the team located the hikers about one hour into the search, hoisting them to safety and flying them to a rest area where they were evaluated by paramedics.“This rescue is a prime example of the great work of our Aviation Bureau,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Whether it is a rescue or helping to extinguish brush fires or assisting our Patrol division, our Aviation Bureau is always ready to deploy.”This footage shows the rescue team descending into the wooded areas, ascending with the hikers, and later flying to a rest stop. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office Law & Order News via Storyful

  • Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

    Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital's port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government.

  • Atlantic disturbance showing some signs of organization

    Tropical Disturbance #1: The system located between the Caribbean islands and Africa is showing some signs of consolidation, but it has a ways to go.

  • Here’s How Much Retirees Actually Have in Savings (Hint: It’s Not Enough)

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. But most retirees have far less. A...

  • Brazil orders new arrest of German consul charged with husband's death

    A Brazilian judge late on Monday ordered the arrest of a German diplomat charged with murdering his Belgian husband in Rio de Janeiro and asked Interpol to add his name to their wanted list amid reports he had left the country. Consul Uwe Herbert Hahn had been on preemptive arrest since Aug. 7 following the death of his husband, Walter Biot, but was freed on Friday after a local court decided that prosecutors had missed the initial deadline to press charges against him. After his release, Rio de Janeiro's prosecutors' office charged him with aggravated murder, leading Judge Gustavo Kalil to order Hahn to be again preemptively arrested.

  • A historic Donald Ross muni has become ‘deplorable,’ and now this North Carolina city says operator is $324K behind on payments

    The 18-hole golf course was designed by Hall of Fame golf architect Donald Ross and opened for play in 1927.

  • DOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ Request

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Justice said it already screened documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home for attorney-client privilege, potentially casting doubt on the former president’s lawsuit seeking third-party review of the records.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With

  • Parents of NFL player released by Buffalo Bills over gang rape allegations complain they’ve been ‘cancelled’

    Ex-Buffalo Bills punter had been ‘extorted, discriminated against, harassed’ and been subjected to ‘continuous threats of violence and death’, family say

  • Professional skydiver from Tennessee dies in hard landing into Racine County pond

    The man was doing training runs for the upcoming national skydiving competition alongside several other professional skydivers, the release said.

  • Russian soldier’s journal: ‘Some grandmother poisoned our pies’

    A Russian paratrooper kept a 141-page account of his experience invading Ukraine.

  • US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

    The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the Aug. 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege be set aside. In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to be suggesting that the appointment of a third-party special master might now be moot.