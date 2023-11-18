Sheriff Mark Brave accused of more lies. State looks to send him to jail before trial.

CONCORD — The New Hampshire attorney general is looking to revoke bail for Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, alleging he lied about living in New Hampshire and claimed he couldn't afford an attorney while buying a Porsche.

Brave was already facing eight felony charges, and prosecutors are looking to add two more felonies.

If the two motions against Brave are successful, he could be sent to jail as he awaits trial to face allegations he used county money to fund trips and extramarital affairs, then lied about it to a grand jury.

Brave is accused of misrepresenting his finances and of living in Massachusetts against his bail order, which allows him to leave New Hampshire only to drive his daughter to school in the Bay State. He is also required to live in New Hampshire as sheriff.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, right, speaks with a bailiff during an appearance in court, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Brentwood, N.H. Brave, who plead not guilty, is accused of using his county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with multiple paramours and then lying about it to a grand jury.

Brave's lies about his finances led a judge to recently order Brave to hire his own attorney after he requested a court-appointed attorney. He has been accused by prosecutors of using the money he received from the sale of his Dover home for $1.15 million to buy the Porsche rather than pay for a lawyer.

Brave, a Democrat who was elected to a second two-year term as sheriff in 2022, on Friday declined to comment on the motions filed by the attorney general.

The felony charges Brave already faces include one count of theft by deception (a Class A felony), two counts of falsifying physical evidence (both Class B felonies) and five counts of perjury (Class B felonies). He pleaded not guilty to these charges Sept. 28 at Rockingham County Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege Brave has now committed the Class A felony A offense of theft by deception and the Class B felony offense of perjury while out on bail.

Details of Brave's financial report and how prosecutors allege he lied

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave arrives at New Hampshire State Police Troop A in Epping Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, saying he was turning himself in as he anticipates charges from the state attorney general.

In a motion to revoke bail, the state alleges that in September Brave informed the court of his new address, on First Street in Dover. He asked the court to amend the bail agreement to allow him to travel outside New Hampshire to Massachusetts, where his daughter attends school and the request was granted. Brave said he was living in Dover, noting he had an apartment in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, but stating he did not live there.

At a hearing on Oct. 26, Brave told the court he was not able to secure an attorney and asked for a public defender to be assigned to him. He said Shaheen & Gordon, the law firm that previously represented him, had quoted him a retainer of $75,000-$100,000 to secure its services.

In seeking a court-appointed attorney, Brave stated he had $5,000 available ($4,000 cash on hand and $1,000 in savings accounts). He said his monthly income was $4,939.62 in salary/wages from full-time employment with Strafford County. Brave submitted the following liabilities: $4,500 per month in rent; $400 per month in utilities; student loan payments of $60 per month ($10,000 still owed); car payments of $385 per month ($9,400 still owed); $250 per month for a cellphone and $800 per month in groceries.

Brave told the court he had recently sold his house, valued at $980,000. According to a court document, he initially reported he received $190,000 from this sale, but crossed this number out and changed it to $3,500. In his remarks, Brave stated he was “using the money from the sale of the house to pay back taxes, debt his wife and he acquired, and tuition for 2 out of 3 kids.”

A video of Mark Brave with a Porsche obtained by prosecutors and an interview with Jaime Brave, his wife, undercut a number of his claims, according to the attorney general.

On Oct. 27, according to the attorney general, the state received a video from the Strafford County sheriff’s office. The video shows a vintage vehicle in a garage – a 1968 Porsche 356 soft-top convertible with “saddle leather” interior – accompanied by Brave’s narration, stating that the vehicle “just arrived,” the attorney general states. The encoding date for the video was Oct. 17 at 9:50 a.m. – five days after the parties received notice of the bail order in Brave's case. The GPS location of the video’s creation was 640 South St., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to the attorney general.

In an interview in November, Jaime Brave, who is in the process of a divorce from Mark Brave, told investigators her husband did not live at the Dover address and she thought he was living in Tewksbury, according to the attorney general. She said she and Mark Brave each received $240,000 from the sale of their home, and he had received her Mercedes SUV (which was under his name) as part of their separation. She said he only paid tuition for his daughter – not for either of her two children.

On Nov. 7, the landlords for the Tewksbury address, Jay and Denise Bonugli, confirmed Brave lived there, having paid a year in rent and security at $4,100 per month, totaling $53,300. As sheriff, he is required by law to reside in New Hampshire, the attorney general stated.

The attorney general alleges Brave has been paid $10,761.10 while on paid leave and living in Massachusetts. By not living in New Hampshire, the attorney general argues, "he was ineligible to hold the office of high sheriff of Strafford County" and "he fraudulently obtained in excess of $10,000."

Further, the state argues Brave lied to the court under oath about his address, making the case for criminal contempt.

Investigation finds Brave lied to county leaders after wife's arrest

In another development, Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod released an investigative report concluding Brave lied to county leaders by saying he was not present when his wife was arrested for driving under the influence in Portsmouth in December 2022. County Administrator Ray Bower said the county is seeking to use this finding to make the case Brave should be placed on the state's Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, formerly known as the Laurie List, which names New Hampshire law enforcement officers with credibility issues.

