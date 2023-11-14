Sheriff Mark Brave ordered to hire attorney after claiming he couldn't afford one

BRENTWOOD — Accused of being less than forthcoming in his financial disclosures to the court, Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave has been ordered by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire to hire his own attorney.

Brave, who is on leave as he faces felony charges alleging he used county money to fund personal trips involving extramarital affairs, had been granted a court-appointed attorney after he indicated he could not afford to hire his own. The New Hampshire attorney general's office called for an emergency status of counsel hearing, held Tuesday morning.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave leaves following his appearance in court, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Brentwood, N.H. Brave, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of using his county credit card to pay for travel to fictitious business meetings with multiple paramours and then lying about it to a grand jury.

At the hearing, and in their motion, state prosecutors said that they believed Brave lied on his financial statements by not including the recent sale of his home in Dover. Brave's home at 17 Schooner Drive sold for $1.15 million on Sept. 29. He has said he's getting divorced and moved into a condo in Dover.

The state questioned Brave's "proceeds from the sale, his assets and monthly expenses." The attorney general specifically questioned Brave's accuracy on the amount of proceeds he received from the sale of his home.

The judge agreed and ordered Brave to fund his own attorney. He is awaiting a trial date.

Brave filled out a financial affidavit, and on Oct. 26, Chief Justice Tina Nadeau had approved his request for a court-ordered attorney, based in the information he submitted.

Brave was arrested in August following an investigation spanning a year. The New Hampshire attorney general's office alleges Brave used $19,000 in county funds to travel and carry on multiple extramarital affairs, going to Florida, Boston and other locations, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants.

The felony charges include one count of theft by deception (a Class A felony). He also faces two counts of falsifying physical evidence (both Class B felonies) and five counts of perjury (Class B felonies) for lying to a Strafford County grand jury during the investigation that first became public in June. He pleaded not guilty in September at his arraignment, where he was not represented by an attorney. He had previously been represented by Shaheen and Gordon and said he hoped to rehire the firm after the sale of his house.

Brave did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The investigation into Brave's conduct spans May 2022 through May 2023. It alleges misuse of funds for airfare, hotels, meals and a cruise. In many cases, Brave allegedly listed the expenses for conferences through agencies that do not exist, including a fictitious New England Sheriffs' Association. He also cited a trip to meet in Washington with Congressman Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, a meeting allegedly never scheduled.

Brave's expenses were first brought to the attention of the attorney general in April by Strafford County commissioners after the sheriff's trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in August 2022, where his expenses were listed as $1,615.04 and included first-class airfare and an oceanfront hotel.

Brave, in multiple recent interviews, denied all allegations against him and stated they are a political and racist attack on him.

