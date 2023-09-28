Sheriff Mark Brave pleads not guilty to theft of Strafford County funds

BRENTWOOD — Mark Brave, the Strafford County sheriff charged with using county money to fund trips amid his extramarital affairs and lying about it to a grand jury, had a not guilty plea entered for him Thursday as he faced eight felony charges.

Brave appeared without an attorney for his arraignment in Rockingham County Superior Court, where the charges against Brave were read aloud. The court entered the plea for him on the theft, falsifying evidence and perjury charges because he did not have representation.

"Absolutely not guilty," Brave said after the court hearing in a brief interview.

Brave was previously represented by Shaheen and Gordon of Dover. Earlier this week, he said he hoped his attorneys could be rehired to represent him Thursday, but that didn't happen. He said Thursday he has closed on his home sale, is now renting a home in Dover and plans to rehire Shaheen and Gordon. He was given until Oct. 11 to submit proof of representation to the court.

Brave's bail order was changed to allow him transport his daughter to and from school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Otherwise he's not allowed to leave New Hampshire.

The case was moved out of Strafford County to avoid the appearance of conflict, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office, which had Joe Fincham in court Thursday as prosecutor.

Brave, reelected in 2022 to a second two-year term as sheriff, is a Democrat and was elected in 2020 as the state's first Black sheriff. He agreed Aug. 21 to go on paid leave after refusing requests from Strafford County's commissioners, administrator and county attorney for weeks.

The allegations against Mark Brave

Brave was arrested in August following an investigation spanning a year. The New Hampshire attorney general's office alleges Brave used $19,000 in county funds to travel and carry on multiple extramarital affairs, going to Florida, Boston and other locations, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants.

The felony charges include one count of theft by deception (a Class A felony). He also faces two counts of falsifying physical evidence (both Class B felonies) and five counts of perjury (Class B felonies) for lying to a Strafford County grand jury during the investigation that first became public in June.

The investigation spans May 2022 through May 2023. It alleges misuse of funds for airfare, hotels, meals and a cruise. In many cases, Brave allegedly listed the expenses for conferences through agencies that do not exist, including a fictitious New England Sheriffs' Association. He also cited a trip to meet in Washington with Congressman Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, a meeting allegedly never scheduled.

Brave's expenses were first brought to the attention of the attorney general in April by Strafford County commissioners after the sheriff's trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in August 2022, where his expenses were listed as $1,615.04 and included first-class airfare and an oceanfront hotel.

Brave, in multiple recent interviews, denied all allegations against him and stated they are a political and racist attack on him. All of the Strafford County commissioners are also Democrats.

