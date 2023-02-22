Sheriff: Matanzas High School student arrested in attack on paraprofessional

A Matanzas High School student was arrested Tuesday after pushing a paraprofessional to the floor, knocking her unconscious, and then beating her because she took away his video game during class, according to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old student was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm. The student was transported from the high school in Palm Coast to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class,” according to the release.

Teacher accused of slapping student:Teacher arrested for slapping autistic student at Orange City middle school

Ex-teacher accused of soliciting sex:Retired NSB High School teacher arrested for soliciting sex from minor, according to deputies

The student was described as 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, according to the release.

School surveillance video shows the student walking fast toward the paraprofessional, knocking her to the floor, which knocked her unconscious, the release stated.

The video shows the student kicking and punching the unconscious woman several times in the back and head, according to the press release.

Other people rushed in to help the unconscious woman who was unable to protect herself, the release stated.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs (school resource deputies) could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt stated in the release that schools should be safe for everyone.

“Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical," she said. "Violence is never an appropriate reaction.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High School student attacked paraprofessional, FCSO reports