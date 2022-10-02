Sheriff: Men broke into Cleves home where stabbing took place

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

Two men are in custody after a robbery and stabbing Sunday in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Otto, 19, are charged with aggravated robbery. They are accused of forcing their way into a Pontius Avenue home around 11:20 a.m.

After the suspects entered the home, investigators said, the homeowner stabbed Otto, and Sipple sustained minor injuries when he attacked the person who stabbed Otto.

The homeowner is believed to have stabbed Otto in self-defense.

After deputies arrived on scene after the stabbing report, Otto and Sipple were then transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.

