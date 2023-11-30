The Sheriff of Merced County is worried about staffing, warns supervisors
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has everything from apparel to tech to car accessories to games and more, all under $50!
Grab the gizmo that 29,000+ Amazon shoppers depend on to stay connected while it's on sale.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
Police departments have warned iPhone owners about the safety risks the NameDrop feature. But while some users take the privacy concerns seriously, others are praising the feature for its convenience.
The Washington Wizards forward and Flint native partnered with the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate program and the R.I.S.E. reentry program through his foundation to help incarcerated women in his hometown.
Here's what the research says about how gun violence impacts kids.
Home insurance rates have soared in Florida, but they are rising in both coastal and inland states as the devastation of climate change sweeps across the nation.
Enjoy $100 AirPods, $22 AirTags and a record-low price on the Apple Pencil.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
A pack of what appear to be stray dogs has been hounding a Houston-area car dealership and causing as much as $350,000 worth of damage.
If you missed out on picking up a gift you were looking for at a discount, don't worry, there are tons of Black Friday deals still available, right here!
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
Amazon, Walmart and HP have got the goods ... now's the time to score up to 80% off.
Does closing a credit card hurt your credit? Yes — it can affect your credit by increasing your credit utilization and reducing the length of your credit history.
Still searching for that perfect holiday gift? Here are some great picks personally curated by the Autoblog staff.
There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.
It has been a whirlwind four days for OpenAI, the generative AI poster child behind the smash hit ChatGPT. Seemingly out of nowhere, the OpenAI board ousted CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and demoted president and co-founder Greg Brockman, who subsequently resigned, paving the way for what looked like a mutiny by staff insisting the founders be reinstated post-haste.
A walk down memory lane to 2021 reminds us Staley was conscientious and sympathetic as a young head coach. Now that his struggles with the Chargers and their defense have piled up, it's a different tune.
Around 500 OpenAI staff have threatened to quit the company unless the board resigns and reinstates former CEO Sam Altman as CEO.