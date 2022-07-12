Sheriff: Miami County man facing child porn charges not related to his work at child care centers

WHIO Staff
·2 min read

A Tipp City man who was jailed last week as part of a child pornography investigation was not connected to the man’s work at multiple child care facilities in the region, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Tipp City man jailed on child pornography-related charges after law officers search residence

On Friday, Thomas Allore, 29, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a home on Cheyenne Place in Tipp City.

After conducting the search, deputies reported Allore had worked in multiple child care centers in the area, prompting concern from parents on if his work with kids was related to the search and investigation.

“I believe there’s one or two (child care centers) in Montgomery (County), one in Fairborn, and I believe one in Springfield,” Duchak said in an interview with News Center 7′s John Bedell Monday.

Duchak said he wasn’t able to release too many additional details but said he understood the concern from parents.

“But I think it’s good to get it out there because there is a lot of concern amongst parents that some things may have went on,” Duchak said.

“While the investigation is pending, I’d rather not (name the centers Allore worked at). Those facilities are all aware and they are all dealing with things internally as well,” Duchak said.

Miami County investigators have been in contact with the police departments in the cities where Allore worked at childcare facilities to let them know about their investigation into him, Duchak said.

However, Duchak emphasized the investigation so far has found no instances of Allore creating child pornography with local victims.

“Again, I’ll emphasize we found no – everything that we’ve found thus far, although it’s early in the investigation, was he was getting this stuff from the internet. It wasn’t being produced. We don’t have any victims as of today that’s come forward. So I don’t want to cause panic for parents whose children may have been at some of these daycare centers,” Duchak said.

Allore currently faces four counts of pandering sexually orientated material involving a minor, according to online court records. He appeared in court Monday afternoon, entered not guilty pleas, and his bond was set at $100,000. Allore currently remains booked in the Miami County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.

He’s due in court next for a preliminary hearing Thursday, court records show.

If you have information relating to this investigation, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Todd Cooper at 937-440-6085, ext. 3986, or email cooper.todd@miamicountyso.com.




