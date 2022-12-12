Sheriff: Minor charged after party at Burke County manager's home

A minor was arrested for being heavily intoxicated Saturday night after allegedly attending a party at the Burke County government manager's house.

While on a routine business check late Saturday in the parking lot of Taylor Brothers Express on Hwy 25 North, Burke County sheriff's Lt. Cory Barrs saw a car with three people inside pull into the parking lot of the store. The passenger jumped out of the car and appeared to be arguing, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old driver from Madison was intoxicated and got out of the vehicle with a handgun, noted the news release. Barrs repeatedly ordered the driver to put down the handgun. Then a 15-year-old minor seated in the back of the car climbed out of the the window and told Barrs that the driver was in an argument with the adult passenger.

The 15-year-old said they had been attending a party at the home of Burke County Manager Merv Waldrop and had come to the store to get more alcohol, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office confirmed Waldrop was present at the gathering held at his home. Waldrop on Monday declined to comment as the investigation is still active.

The minor registered a blood alcohol level of 0.16, which is twice the legal limit, and was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor, according to the news release. He was released to his parents.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Burke County Detention Center. He is currently out on bond.

The case was assigned to the Burke County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two arrested after attending Burke County government manager's party