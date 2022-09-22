Sheriff: Missing juvenile located

Sep. 22—Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Wednesday evening that a missing juvenile has been safely reunited with her family.

"The ... missing juvenile has been located and is back with her family," he announced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Fridley sent out a press release asking for the public's help in locating Abigail R. Stone, who goes by "Piper." Stone was last seen at Oak Hill High School at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fridley said the Sheriff's Department "would like to thank all who shared and kept a watch out for this young lady."