Sheriff: Missing Preble County woman now believed to be dead; Deputies seek public’s help

Investigators are now asking the public’s help for information, and are offering a reward, in the case of a missing Preble County woman who deputies believe is now dead.

Tiffany Orona, 32, was reported as missing by her mother to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in spring 2022. However, Orona was last seen in October 2021 at a rehabilitation facility in Dayton, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7 Tuesday.

“Based on the investigation, we believe it’s highly probable that she is deceased at this point in time. Which is why we’re offering this reward. And we’re hoping that we can generate additional information, additional witnesses and ultimately locate Ms. Orona as part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mike Simpson told News Center 7′s John Bedell Tuesday.

“Based on our investigation and the information we’ve received it’s we just simply cannot rule out foul play.”

A $5,000 reward is now being offered jointly by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for information that leads to the discovery of Orona or the recovery of her body, Simpson said.

If you have information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call either the Preble County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 937-456-6262 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 937-683-8047.

Orona’s last known Preble County address was in West Manchester, however she was last seen in the area of Parnell Avenue in Dayton, Simpson said.

Since Orona was reported missing, deputies have conducted a search for evidence stemming from her disappearance. Additional details about the search were not available.

This story will be updated as we learn more.



