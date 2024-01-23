Sheriff: Morgan County Jail inmate died following medical emergency

Jan. 22—A Morgan County Jail inmate experienced a medical emergency Monday morning and was declared dead after he was transported to a hospital, according to a statement from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Blake Bagwell, 42, of Anniston, was arrested Jan. 16 on a probation revocation warrant for a felony charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Corrections officers and medical staff responded to Bagwell's medical emergency and began CPR before EMS arrived and took over care, according to the statement.

"The inmate was transported to the hospital where he died," the statement said. "Sheriff's Office and ALEA Investigators as well as Coroner Jeff Chunn were notified and have begun a death investigation."

The Sheriff's Office said Bagwell's next of kin has been notified.

In a separate incident Monday morning, a Lawrence County Jail inmate was found unresponsive and not breathing, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was declared dead at Lawrence Medical Center.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino