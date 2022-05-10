Sheriff: Mother admits to making both her children drink bleach, killing one

Osceola County deputies have released new details in the case of a mother and her two children found unconscious in a car near Poinciana on Mother’s Day.

On Tuesday, the Osceola County Sheriff said Joanne Zephir admitted to making both her children drink bleach and choking her three-year-old to death.

According to deputies, on Mother’s Day Zephir called a family member to say she killed her 3-year-old child and that her 8-year-old was about to die.

Investigators were able to track Zephir’s phone to a park in the area of Old Pleasant Hill Road in the Poinciana area.

See map of location below:

When deputies arrived, they found Zephir unconscious inside the car with her 3-year-old child and the 8-year-old unconscious near the roadway.

All three were taken to a hospital, but the 3-year-old did not survive.

Investigators said Zephir told them it was a voodoo spell that made her harm her children.

Zephir is currently in the Osceola County jail facing attempted murder and child abuse charges.

Deputies said she could face more serious charges once a toxicology report is finalized.





