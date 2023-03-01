The mother in a Clermont County family shot and killed her 13-year-old son, wounded her 20-year-old daughter, killed their father and another relative, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The woman, 46-year-old Theresa Cain, then fatally shot herself in the family's New Richmond home on Monday.

Investigators said they came to this conclusion based on "physical evidence, positioning of the deceased on the scene and the preliminary autopsy reports from the Hamilton County Coroner."

Steven Cain, 50, Ethan Cain, 13, and William Felton, 74, were found dead Monday. Samantha Cain, 20, survived and is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Investigators said Samantha Cain provided vital information to detectives about the motive.

"Theresa Cain suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound following deputies initial arrival on the scene who were attempting to serve civil paperwork," a press release from the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's department is still investigating the incident. Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Mother responsible for Clermont County murder-suicide