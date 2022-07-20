Sheriff on murders: Society less compassionate

Jul. 20—PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says that, yes, three murders in one year is a lot for the North Country, but the area is still a relatively safe place to live, work and play.

"It seems like a lot and, for us, yes, it is a lot. Even one is too many," Favro said.

"Obviously it is somebody's family member, somebody's special person, and you hate to see that happen and there's always unrest in the public's mind, you know, what's going on, what's happening, but if you look at the social dynamic of things that are going on throughout the country, throughout the state, we are in much, much better shape than most, if not all."

YANULAVICH INVESTIGATION

State Police continue to investigate the death of Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, who was found in her car last Thursday, July 14, in a parking lot behind Champlain National Bank off Plaza Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Yanulavich was stabbed, police said, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police continue to track down leads, looking into nearly 100 so far. They believe that the attack appears to have been targeted and not random. Nothing has been developed during the investigation that would deem the public to be at risk of danger, police said.

State Police are asking the public for assistance with video from security cameras showing pedestrian traffic between 10:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, in the following areas:

—Smithfield Boulevard

—Consumer Square

—Ampersand Drive

—Ruger Street

—Labarre Street

—Sorrell Avenue

If anyone has video from the above mentioned areas on the listed date and time range, please contact the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

State Police are also asking the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property to include in garbage receptacles.

OTHER DEATHS

Yanulavich's death comes 40 days after Melissa Myers, 40, was found dead in her apartment on Boynton Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh on June 4. She also was stabbed.

Police have charged Vincent M. Abrams, 44, with her murder and his case is pending. Police had said that drugs were involved in the case.

Just about a year ago on July 1, Crisie Luebbers, 46, was killed when she was hit over the head with a tool box at a home in Peru.

The assailants falsely believed Luebbers had informed police on their drug activity.

Craig Foster, 37, was sentenced to 36 years-to-life in prison for her murder and Nicole Harrigan, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

Nicole Cayea, 42, had agreed to a plea deal that would net her a 35-years-to-life sentence, but she has yet to be sentenced.

All three victims in the three recent homicides are women in their 40s, but there does not appear to be any known nexus to the crimes.

LACK OF RESPECT

Favro said while it is alarming to have three homicides in a year, most people who mind their own business and live within the law should be safe. But still, society has changed, he said.

The use of violent video games by young people has had a numbing effect on some people who don't understand the gravity of death and don't realize that life is not a video game, he said.

"The lack of respect for people, the lack of respect for life... you don't get 10 lives in the real world. When you die, you are gone... they don't see that still, and that's a component," he said.

The general tone of civilization is also unsettling, Favro said, where normal everyday conversations can lead to violence.

"Everything has to be blamed on somebody, there has to be a finger pointed... let's stop the finger pointing and take a look at society as a whole," he said.

"Years ago, we used to be able to stand on the corner and have a good talk with somebody we know about politics. Today, you can get shot for it. You can get stabbed for it."

Favro said society needs to focus on treating people better.

"That's what we need to focus on, changing that concept, that attitude. We need to get people back on target of being more compassionate and understanding differences and humans," he said.

Although the North Country is a rural area with a lot of territory to cover, local law enforcement departments have done a good job working together to keep crime rates low, Favro said, but as the three murders in the past year show, we are not immune to danger.

"You can't live your life nervous. I don't want to say looking over your shoulder, because I would like the general public to look over their shoulder," he said.

"I like people to be aware of their environment. If something looks out of place, doesn't seem right, if you think that's an odd place for a car to be parked... get a plate number, get some information, just jot it down and if something comes up, you could be a major contributing factor to resolving any potential future crimes very quickly. We need the eyes and ears of the public."

