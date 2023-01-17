Sheriff names 6 killed in massacre near Visalia, including teen mom and baby boy

Authorities on Tuesday identified the victims of an execution-style killings of a baby, teen mother, older woman and three others as a targeted hit near Visalia.

Investigators continued to go through the home where six people were shot to death, most of them in the head, before 4 a.m. Monday in Goshen west of Visalia, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said during a news conference Tuesday.

He identified the victims as Eladio Parraz, 52; Marcos Parraz, 19; Jennifer Analla, 49; Rosa Parraz, 72; Elyssa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10-months-old.

Boudreaux gave incorrect ages on the teen mother and her baby boy on Monday.

He said Tuesday the shooting were “cartel-like executions,” but stressed that authorities would not confirm nor deny that cartels were involved in the mass shooting.

“None of this was by accident,” Boudreaux said. “It was deliberate, intentional and horrific.”

Deputies were called to a home on Harvest Avenue near Road 68 after a neighbor reported hearing several rounds of gun fire — so much gunfire they told authorities they believed it was an active shooter incident, Boudreaux said.

Some of the victims were found in the street in front of the home, while others were found in the home, he said.

The teen mother was found in a nearby ditch, cradling her baby. He said investigators believe the teen fled and was hiding before a gunman stood over her and fired.

The eldest Parraz was shot in her bed and may have been sleeping when killed. All three were shot in the head, he said.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on some of the victims who were still breathing, but were unsuccessful. One victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died, he said.

Deputies had been to the home about a week earlier to serve search warrants and confiscated methamphetamine, weed and automatic weapons, according to Boudreaux.

Boudreaux on Tuesday said the teen, baby and grandma were innocent.

“Let me make this very clear, not all of these people in the house were gang members, not all of these people were drug dealers.”

Three other people survived the massacre by hiding, deputies said.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies continued to investigate the home Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, where six people were killed the previous day in a potential drug cartel massacre.

