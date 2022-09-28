Sheriff names suspect in animal abuse case

Sep. 28—The Otsego County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman who was arrested in connection with an animal abuse case in the town of Butternuts.

According to a Sept. 28 media release from the sheriff's office, Katherina L. Cassata, 42, Gilbertsville, was charged on Sept. 20 with nine counts of overdriving/abuse of animals/failure to provide sustenance.

The charges followed an investigation into reports of maltreated animals at a farm in Butternuts. According to the release, complaints indicated that dead animals were on the property and the remaining animals appeared to be malnourished. Assistance for the animals through various agencies, including the Susquehanna SPCA "were offered to the defendant over the course of several months in an attempt for the defendant to remedy the concerns on her own," the release said.

On Sept. 12, the sheriff's office received a complaint regarding a deceased alpaca on the property. Because of the new information, the release said, a search warrant was applied for and granted by the town of Butternuts Court. Execution of the search warrant on Sept. 16 yielded the seizure of 19 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a cat.

The dead alpaca was also found on the property during the search.

According to the release, all of the animals seized were evaluated by two veterinarians. Based on the conditions of the farm and medical assessments provided by the veterinarians, Cassata was arrested and charged under the Agriculture and Markets Law. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Butternuts Court. This office was assisted by the Susquehanna SPCA, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services and private citizens.