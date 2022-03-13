Sheriff negotiators persuade armed man to surrender in West Lafayette mobile home park

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man inside a trailer at the U.S. 52 Mobile Home Estates came out of the trailer Sunday afternoon after a standoff with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

Deputies received a call about 3:25 p.m. Sunday that a man inside the mobile home west of West Lafayette city limits had a sidearm and threatened suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

As deputies arrived and approached the trailer, they heard two shots fired from inside the trailer, according to the sheriff's office. It was later determined that these shots were accidental discharges.

The special response team was activated, and two women came out of the trailer, reporting there was one man inside who was suicidal.

A negotiator persuaded the man to surrender, and deputies took him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the sheriff's office.

Besides the two woman inside the trailer with the distraught man, no one else was involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was injured.

