Sheriff: Neighbor arrested after man shot, killed in Butler County

An 26-year-old man is under arrest after his neighbor was shot and killed Saturday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Austin Combs, 26, of Okeana, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his neighbor in the unincorporated community on the eastern side of Butler County.

Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Chapel Road for reports of a gunshot victim, where the victim was found dead on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

