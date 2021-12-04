Sheriff: NKY middle school student found with notebook describing 'acts of violence'

A Northern Kentucky middle school student is possibly facing criminal charges after deputies found a notebook describing violence against others, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

A school resource officer at Conner Middle School in Hebron was informed on Nov. 23 that a student possessed a notebook "containing specified acts of violence," officials said in a news release on Friday.

Officials said the notebook identified specific people and detailed how the student would encounter them.

During an interview with the school resource officer, the student admitted to writing the contents of the notebook, but that he was "merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head," the release reads.

Officials said the officer consulted with a court designated worker who handles the filing of criminal charges against juveniles.

On Friday, a student at Milford Junior High School was arrested after police said the juvenile had compiled a "kill list" of other students.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY middle school student found with notebook describing 'acts of violence'