Sheriff: NKY tennis instructor charged with rape of 15-year-old student

A Northern Kentucky tennis instructor was arrested Wednesday afternoon following accusations that he raped one of his students in 2019, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Court C. Clark, 27, of Cold Spring, is facing a single count of third-degree rape, officials said in a news release.

The victim reported the rape to detectives on Monday, officials said, adding she met Clark at a private club in 2019 when she was 15 years old.

While away on spring break, officials said, the victim received "flirtatious text messages" from Clark and the pair started dating shortly after.

"That same year, Clark and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse at her home in Boone County," the release states.

Officials say Clark, who was 24 when he met the victim, made admissions supporting the rape allegation in a recorded statement.

He's currently being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. It's unclear if Clark remains employed as a tennis instructor.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: NKY tennis instructor accused of raping 15-year-old student