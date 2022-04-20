Sheriff: No sign of foul play in inmate death

Apr. 20—Officials say foul play is not suspected in the Tuesday morning death of an inmate who had been booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Sheriff Jason Chennault, who is also public information officer for the jail, said the man was found unresponsive Tuesday morning by detention officers.

"He was 28 years old and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to do the investigation because they have jurisdiction of any in-custody death," Chennault said.

A report from an online media source, MuskogeeNOW.com, stated the man was 22 years old and was denied medical help. Chennault said that report isn't accurate.

"The detention officers did their visual checks and logged it, and video shows that. He appeared to be sleeping and was discovered when he didn't come out to get his food in the morning," Chennault said.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa. Undersheriff James Brown and Capt. Derrick Grant are assisting with the probe.

"It's being investigated and at this time, there's no indication whatsoever of foul play," said Chennault.