Sheriff Noel files response to judge's request in jail lawsuit

Sep. 20—CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, through his attorney, has responded to a judge's request to provide factual evidence supporting a portion of his defense claim in one of two civil lawsuits filed by 28 female inmates who are alleging they were victims of harassment and sexual crimes while in the jail.

Noel cites the Prison Litigation Reform act as a complete defense to plaintiff claims in the case; a portion of this law forbids lawsuits from being filed based on jail conditions unless the exhaustive requirement has been met.

Last month U.S. District Judge Debra McVicker Lynch responded to that defense, saying Noel did not provide factual basis for the exhaustion defense, which is required.

Noel's attorney gets into specifics about that defense in a response filed in federal court Sept. 16.

According to the response, Noel's attorney says 14 were no longer incarcerated at the Clark County Jail on July 5, the date the lawsuit was filed. Noel does not know if they were incarcerated elsewhere at the time.

The defense argues this means the Prison Litigation Reform Act's exhaustion of administrative remedies requirement may apply to these plaintiffs, depending on their incarceration status the date the complaint was filed.

Of those 14 plaintiffs, the court records said four of them "never filed a grievance to exhaust her administrative remedies relative to anything that occurred on Oct. 23 and 24, 2021."

The response also notes two of the plaintiffs were incarcerated at the Clark County Jail on the lawsuit's filing date of July 5, but did not file grievances about the alleged assaults. Another plaintiff had been transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections where Noel believes she was still incarcerated on July 5. This person also didn't file a grievance.

The response notes three plaintiffs who did reach out to jail officials possibly connected to the alleged assaults.

According to the response, one plaintiff submitted a general inquiry on the Clark County Jail's kiosk system stating, "Gronda, I need to talk to you or whoever about the events on the 24th of October I would like my lawyer mickey webber present please and thank you."

The filing said a Clark County Jail officer responded to that message.

"This is something that would need to be discussed with the investigator on the case or your lawyer," the response to the plaintiff said.

The defense argues this request was a general inquiry, which is a different category of request on the kiosk than a grievance request.

"With regard to the grievances (the plaintiff) submitted, none of them related to the allegations of the Plaintiffs' Complaint of the male inmates invading the female inmates living units and allegedly harassing, assaulting or intimidating the Plaintiff," attorneys said.

Another plaintiff, who'd been released from jail in December 2021, but was back in custody at the time of July 5 filing, did file a request for medical treatment, but not any grievances regarding the allegations in the lawsuit.

"She did, however, file medical inquiries requesting medical treatment she related to the alleged assault committed by male inmates in the Jail," attorneys wrote. "Therefore, there is an issue regarding whether (the plaintiff) exhausting her administrative remedies prior to filing the Complaint."

Another plaintiff filed a grievance on the Clark County Jail's grievance system on the kiosk on Oct. 27, 2021.

"(The plaintiff) did not specifically address what issue she was having or what she was grieving," according to the defense. "The Jail responded by telling her if she was having a specific issue, to please refile the grievance and they would address it. (The plaintiff) filed no additional grievances related the allegations in the Plaintiffs' Complaint."

Twenty women in this lawsuit allege they were victims of sexual crimes on Oct. 24, 2021 in the Clark County jail after male inmates gained access to their pods.

Eight other women filed a second lawsuit in the Southern District of Indiana/U.S. District Court also claiming they were victims of sexual crimes as a result of the Oct. 24, 2021 incident.

Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with these allegations. Former Clark County corrections officer David Lowe, who's accused of providing the key to inmates, and inmate Jordan Parker Sykes of Henryville, who was at that time an inmate in the jail, now faces a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor theft charge.

As of Tuesday afternoon the judge had not responded to the Sept. 16 filing.