Sheriff Noel releases new video in jail case

Sep. 15—CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel released a video earlier this week that he said negates allegations of a "night of terror" involving sexual assault at the Clark County Jail.

The video shows an interview between an inmate and a member of the Clark County Sheriff's Office detectives. It was released on Noel's website ClarkFacts.com.

Two people face criminal charges associated with the incident at the jail on Oct. 23, 2021 and Noel is facing two civil lawsuits along with other "unknown jail officers."

In the video a female inmate tells a detective that another inmate tried to coerce her into saying something happened last October.

"(She said) 'Me, you and Ashley are the only ones who got major lawsuits, because we were raped and you are traumatized,'" the inmate said in the video. "And I said, 'Oh', she said, 'Just keep to your story' that somebody threatened me, pushed me. She wanted me to tell them that some guy pushed me down, threatened me and I started hyperventilating. And that I'm having nightmares from this, I can't sleep..." the inmate said in the video.

The detective asked the inmate if any of the described events happened.

"None of that happened," the inmate said in the video. "Not one person in one pod, and I'll swear on a stack of Bibles, screamed rape, help me or anything, none of that...and you can look on them cameras and you can see that, you can see that."

The inmate then tells the detective that people didn't start talking about assault until after former Clark County Corrections Officer David Lowe was arrested.

Lowe is accused of selling the key to the area for females for $1,000 to a male inmate. He's scheduled for trial in November.

Jordan Parker Sykes of Henryville, who was at that time an inmate in the jail, also faces a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor theft charge. He's accused of stealing keys and a radio from the sheriff's department "on or about" Oct. 23, 2021.

After male inmates gained access to the female pods on Oct. 23 last year, 20 women lodged in Clark County jail were victims of acts ranging from threats to assault and rape, attorneys charge in civil lawsuits. A total of 28 female inmates are part of the two lawsuits.

One of the lawsuits says that after male inmates gained access to the female pods via a key purchased from Lowe last October, they "threatened, assaulted and raped" the plaintiffs over a span of multiple hours. Attorneys say the women suffered "horrific physical and psychological injuries" as a result of the alleged attacks.