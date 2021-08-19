Sheriff not accepting misdemeanor offenders at jail after COVID surge

Aug. 19—Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris has told law enforcement agencies not to bring most misdemeanor offenders to the county jail while the jail is housing inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Morris said seven inmates at the jail recently tested positive for COVID-19, which led to him issuing the order for all outside law enforcement not to bring those arrested for misdemeanors to the Pittsburg County Jail, with a few exceptions.

Morris said he's concerned that someone could come to the jail for a brief period of time, contract COVID-19, and then be released back into the community.

"We're just doing everything we can not to contaminate anybody else," Morris said.

While Morris is not accepting most individuals arrested for misdemeanors, exceptions who will be accepted include those arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, violation of a protective order, driving under the influence, and attempting to elude.

Morris said the seven inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 came from two different pods at the county jail. Everyone who was exposed were from those two pods, he said.

The sheriff said a total of 31 county jail inmates housed in two pods that are attached together at the jail were exposed, but so far those testing positive have been limited to seven.

"That's all we've got for now," Morris said Thursday. He maintains COVID-19 is not more widespread at this time as a result of the testing conducted soon after an inmate began exhibiting symptoms.

Morris said when an inmate in one of the pods began showing symptoms possibly related to COVID-19, he contacted the Pittsburg County Health Department. Morris said he offered COVID-19 testing to any of the inmates in the two pods who wanted one.

Eleven of the inmates who may have been exposed wanted to be tested, the sheriff said. That led to health department personnel administering the COVID-19 test to the 11 inmates, resulting in the seven positive tests.

None of the seven inmates testing positive were hospitalized, the sheriff said. He said they've remained quarantined in the pods,.

The sheriff said personal protective equipment is available at the jail.

"We have masks," he said.

If no more positive cases are detected, Morris said the last inmate testing positive for COVID could be off quarantine as soon as Aug. 22. He expected to start accepting those arrested for misdemeanor offenses again when there are no more county jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 or who are under quarantine due to a positive test at the jail.

