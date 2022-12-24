Sheriff: Numerous arrested at nuisance property on unincorporated Shasta County land

Several individuals were arrested Friday on a nuisance property that authorities have received numerous complaints about.

According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the property is near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in the Happy Valley area.

Indiscriminate shooting, people yelling, individuals living there illegally and illegal burning on the property are among the complaints that have come in, the sheriff’s office said.

Because of the complaints, deputies have been working with county code enforcement, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials, and the property owner.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire law enforcement officials went to the problem property and found 14 people there. Ten individuals were arrested for trespassing, a sheriff’s office news release said. Three were cited for trespassing and one individual was warned before they were released.

In addition, Brandon Pimentel was found at the property and deputies determined he had four felony warrants for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Also, Khammany Symanivong was on the property and he had three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Numerous arrested at nuisance property on unincorporated Shasta County land