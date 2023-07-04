Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying Harrison Twp. theft suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

On Monday, June 26, a theft occurred at the Rite Aid located at 3875 Salem Avenue in Harrison Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 30s or 40s.

The sheriff’s office says he left the scene in a tan-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Det. Saunders at 937-898-9811 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).