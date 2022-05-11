Sheriff’s office asking for help identifying suspect in recent car theft; Can you help?

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent theft from a car dealership in Beavercreek Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1986 blue Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 was stolen from the parking lot of Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet on 635 Orchard Lane on on Saturday, April 30 at 9:16 p.m.

The sheriff’s office released a video clip of the alleged suspect walking through the parking lot the evening the vehicle was taken.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gilbert at 937-562-4813 or our tip line at 937-562-4819.

Below is a picture of the car that was stolen:







