Sheriff’s office asking for public help to find missing York County woman

The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a woman who has been missing since April 1.

According to deputies, Amanda Brooke Karraker was last seen on New Sugaree Town Drive, just off Sturgis Road in Rock Hill. The sheriff’s office believes Karraker left the home between 3:00 and 7:30 p.m. after getting into an argument.

Karraker left her phone, purse, and other personal belongings at the home, deputies say.

Officials also revealed that Karraker is known to visit the vape shop on Celanese Road next to Krispy Kreme in Rock Hill.

Anyone with information about Karraker or her whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

