Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman missing from central California mountains

A 57-year-old Ahwahnee woman has been missing for nearly a week and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find her.

Wendy Lee Pullins last spoke to her family on June 15, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release. At the time, Pullins said she was on Stumpfiled Mountain Road in Maripsoa County, according to her family.

Pullins is 5-foot-4 with brown hair and eyes and is known to drive a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee, with the license plate number 2XIF957.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770, or call 911 if they see her.