Update: Suspect has died after firing shots at deputies south of Fresno, sheriff says

4:30 p.m. update: The suspect in the incident has died, the sheriff’s office reported.

“The suspect who refused to stop for deputies on a traffic stop crashed his car and then fired shots at deputies. The suspect is deceased. It is too early to say how he died,” sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said.

Traffic around the incident at Cedar and North avenues remains congested and the Cedar off-ramp at northbound Highway 99 is closed.

Original story: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reports it is in an active situation and trying to make contract an armed suspect south of Fresno.

The sheriff’s office reported the incident in the area of South Cedar and East North avenues at 3:50 p.m.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

“Please avoid this area,” the sheriff’s office said. “Be advised there is a heavy traffic backup in the area.”