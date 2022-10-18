Sheriff’s office: Boy playing with gun fatally shot himself

A toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun in his father’s pickup truck, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson around 6 p.m. Sunday and found Warren Bennett Oser, 2, near a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his body, officials said in a news release. Both parents were on the scene.

Detectives discovered that the boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside, when he was able to fire the gun, officials said. Oser was taken to Johnston Medical Center Clayton, where he died from his injuries.

At this point, the boy’s death is considered an accident, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

