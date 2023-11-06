Sheriff’s office, fire rescue search for 17-year-old reported missing after early swim

JENSEN BEACH — Rescue workers are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off the shore of Jensen Beach, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, as well the sheriff's marine and aviation units and dive team, and fire rescue personnel are at Sea Turtle Beach, 4191 N.E. Ocean Blvd., searching for Nick Lovensen Alincy, of Fort Pierce, who is a student at St. Lucie West Centennial High School in Port St. Lucie, according to sheriff's spokesperson Christine Cristofek Weiss.

A sheriff’s deputy stands near the shore where sheriff’s investigators said a 17-year-old went missing after a morning swim.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a witness told detectives Nick got caught in some rough surf during an early morning swim, and he was pulled out in the water.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 17-year-old reported missing in Jensen Beach after ocean swim