Sheriff’s office identifies one of two victims from double homicide south of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the two people shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California, and a man were found dead in the 4300 block of south Rock Road, said sheriff’s spokesperson Ben Blick. The name of the man who was killed has not been released yet.

Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the shooting. David Baeza, 42, and Joseph Ponse, 43, both from Wichita, have been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder.

Baeza was injured in the shooting and was booked into jail after being released from the hospital, Col. Brian White with the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s investigators think drugs may have been involved in the shooting and are interviewing people to learn what led up to the shooting, White said.

Baeza, Ponse and the victims knew each other, White said. He did not disclose the circumstances that led the group to meet on Saturday.