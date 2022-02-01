Update: Sheriff’s Office identifies remains found near former Twain Harte golf course

The body found last week in the Twain Harte area was identified Monday as Rod Trujillo, 31, who had been missing for three months.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced the name in a Facebook post. It has not reported how Trujillo died.

The man’s family had reported him missing to the Sonora Police Department on Oct. 30.

“The investigation is ongoing but there is no foul play suspected at this time,” Monday’s post said.

A spokesperson last week said the “heavily decomposed” remains were found by a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee near South Fork Road.

The worker had been clearing brush by the former Sierra Pines Golf Course when deputies were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.