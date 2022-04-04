Sheriff’s office identifies Sarasota man shot and killed by deputy while being evicted

The man shot dead by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy on Friday was identified on Monday.

Jeremiah Evans, 65, lunged at three deputies with a knife when they entered the apartment in the 700 block of South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota to evict him, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office first said on Friday. One of the three deputies fired her gun, shooting Evans.

Despite deputies attempting CPR, Evans died at the apartment.

Over the weekend, Evans’ family was notified of his death. Initially reported to be 58 years old by the sheriff’s office, Evans was actually 65 years old, detectives have since learned.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. All three deputies have since been formally interviewed by detectives. The sheriff’s office investigates their own deputy-involved-shootings and then sends the cases to the State Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.

Evans had been living in the apartment without paying rent since September when his roommate died. Evans’ name was not on the lease. The sheriff’s office said Evans was believed to have been living there for 11 years but do not know whether he had paid rent previously or what the arrangement was.

Apartment management had tried unsuccessfully to get Evans to move out.

On Thursday, the same three deputies had posted the 24-hour notice of eviction but Evans had not moved out when they returned on Friday morning around 9 a.m. The apartment complex’s attorney accompanied the three deputies, giving them access with a key to the apartment.

“Deputies attempted to verbally convince the man to leave voluntarily however, the man did not comply and brandished a knife,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Deputies made continued verbal commands for the suspect to disarm, however the suspect raised the knife and ignored deputies’ commands.”

One deputy used a Taser, and when that failed, Evans “lunged forward” and a deputy fired her weapon once.