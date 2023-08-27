Sheriff’s office identifies suspect, victims in apparent triple murder-suicide

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the suspect and victims in Saturday’s apparent triple murder-suicide in Joppatowne.

Deputies said in a news release that Devin Brown, 34, and his mother, 65-year-old Sherlyn Pitts, arrived at the Trimble Road apartment to visit her niece, 38-year-old Sheena Smothers, and Smothers’ son, a 17-year old. Police believe that during the visit, Brown pulled a gun and shot three family members before shooting himself.

After responding to 911 reports of gunshots, deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 11:18 a.m. and entered the apartment. They found four people, including the teen, with gunshot wounds. Three were dead, and the teen was severely injured. A deputy moved him from the crime scene, and he was transported to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

A motive is still under investigation.

Harford County Councilman Dion Guthrie said on Saturday he had never seen something like this in Joppatowne before.

“Four dead. I haven’t seen anything like that here since I moved in 1966,” Guthrie said. “My phone has been ringing off the hook. People can’t believe it. It’s sad. It’s a nice, friendly town, so you know people will come together.”

Currently, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the motive of the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact 443-567-7201.

