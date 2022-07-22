Sheriff’s office IDs man found shot in the chest in driveway of Amelia home

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found shot on East Ohio Pike in Amelia.

Capt. Chris Allen said deputies found 56-year-old George Johnson who had been shot in the torso lying in the driveway of a home.

Air Care took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where went into surgery with what is described as “life-threatening injuries.”

The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call from a resident in the 2200 block of state Route 125 reporting a shooting incident at her residence.

The caller reported that a male subject who “stays” at their residence was outside shooting at a second male, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute.

Deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene at 11:40 a.m. and were told that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly after, the Pierce Township Police Department stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Amelia Olive Branch Road and Old state Route 74 in Batavia Township.

The suspect, 32-year-old Shamek Shron Berry, was alone at the time of the traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of felonious assault.

Berry is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man found shot in the chest in driveway of Amelia home identified